The Director General of the National Center of Meteorology, who was elected last week as the new President of the World Meteorological Organization, Dr. Abdullah Al Mandous, chaired the 77th session of the Executive Council of the Organization, in Geneva, Switzerland.

The meeting discussed a number of important issues related to the general, legal, procedural and organizational issues of the organization, the implementation of the decisions of the World Meteorological Conference and the Executive Council on technical matters, the developments of the subsidiary bodies of the Executive Council, and the budget of the organization for the next two years.

The agenda of the meeting also included the adoption of draft resolutions and documents prepared by the General Secretariat, the announcement of the names of the winners of the International Meteorological Organization Award at its 68th session, and the World Meteorological Organization Research Award for the year 2023.

This session represents the first meeting of the Executive Council chaired by Al Mandoos, in his capacity as president of the organization for a period of four years (from 2023 to 2027).

Al Mandous said: “The World Meteorological Organization recognizes the importance of strengthening the capabilities of countries in the field of meteorology, to ensure a safer and more prosperous future for the world’s population, a goal that we seek to achieve by 2027 within the framework of the United Nations Early Warning for All initiative, by bridging the existing gaps between countries. In the field of meteorology and weather forecasts, strengthening forecasting based on impact, working to increase investments, as well as supporting least developed countries, small island developing states and other countries vulnerable to natural disasters. We will also focus our efforts on developing areas of joint work, increasing cooperation in data management, exchanging risk data, and optimizing the use of the latest technologies such as artificial intelligence.”