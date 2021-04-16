Khalfan Al Naqbi (Abu Dhabi)

The Abu Dhabi Youth Center intends to activate the “Al-Ma’mal” space, which is a new space located on the ground floor, next to the studio. “Al-Ma’mal” is a new starting point for young people to learn about several areas, including the world of robotics and design, and even the manufacture and production of goods within the retail sector, and from the plans What the Abu Dhabi Youth Center works on to activate the space is cooperation with bodies with practical and technical specialties, concerned with activating the equipment in the correct and safe way and investing in it.

Noura Al-Sheikh Al-Zaabi, Acting Director, explained that the “factory” is a space dedicated to working on various industries, crafts, engineering and automation, and robots, equipped with a set of equipment, devices and technologies that help them work and innovate, and manage projects, such as the 3D printer, which in turn serves Young engineers, designers, and medical students use technology in various fields and disciplines to print their work. A laser cutting machine is also available, through which it can create art pieces in various materials such as wood, plastic, iron, leather, fabrics and paper, as well as providing space for a thermal printer for clothes, in addition to a sticky paper cutter.

Al Zaabi said: Makerspace Al Zeina is one of the entities that we aim to cooperate with to activate this space to attract youth and develop their capabilities in the field of industry and innovation. Makerspace Al Zeina specializes in running practical workshops on the topics of industry and innovation, to develop the skills of individuals of all ages, through their practice of artistic crafts, including handicrafts such as ceramics, sewing, embroidery and other handicrafts and machinery using modern modeling tools. Al-Zaabi emphasized that upon the opening of the factory space, young people will get acquainted with all the safety and security measures that must be followed when present in the factory, and among these procedures is the safe and correct use of equipment with trainers and experienced technicians to supervise their work. She added that the lab is a starting point for young people to learn about the fields in a practical and fun way, and the vision that we are working on in the lab is to fulfill the aspirations of young people and convert their ideas into reality.