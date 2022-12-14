“Following the recent restrictions imposed by the Qatari authorities, Royal Air Maroc regrets to inform customers of the cancellation of their flights operated by Qatar Airways,” the company said, in a statement sent by email.

The Qatari government’s international media office did not respond to requests for comment.

Royal Air Maroc announced earlier that it would operate 30 additional flights to transport fans to Qatar to attend the semi-final match scheduled for Wednesday evening, but a source in a Moroccan airline’s travel agency said, on Tuesday, that only 14 flights will be organized.

The cancellation of the seven flights that were scheduled for today means that the Moroccan national airline was able to operate only 7 flights yesterday, Tuesday, which means that fans who have already booked match tickets or hotel rooms cannot travel.

The Moroccan airline said it would refund the airline tickets to the customers and apologized to them.

Spokesmen for Royal Air Maroc or Qatar Airways did not respond to a request for comment provided by Reuters.