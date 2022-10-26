Amman (WAM)

Under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the Jordanian capital Amman witnessed the launch of the activities of the Mafraq Festival for Arabic Poetry, organized by the Department of Culture in Sharjah, in cooperation with the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, over a period of 5 days, with the participation of more than 25 Jordanian poets. The Royal Cultural Center in Amman witnessed the opening ceremony of the festival, in the presence of Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah, Hazza Al Barari, Secretary General of the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, and Muhammad Ibrahim Al Qasir, Director of Cultural Affairs in the Department, in addition to Jordanian and Arab intellectuals, writers and academics. , and a large number of lovers of the poem.

tributaries of creativity

Managed the opening paragraphs d. Salem Al-Daham, Director of Studies and Publication at the Jordanian Ministry of Culture, who pointed out that when culture needed warm incubators, it invested in a dream, and sowed the wasteland’s conscience with hope and joy. Arabi.

Faisal Al-Sarhan, director of the Mafraq Poetry House, welcomed the attendees, pointing out that the house has become one of the tributaries of advancing creativity, as poetry is the Diwan of the Arabs, in addition to the unremitting efforts to restore the brilliance of the Arabic language as it is the essence of the Arab cultural and civilized identity, stressing at the same time that the festival is open to Doors of poetic beauty in five days.

cooperation model

Abdullah bin Muhammad Al Owais delivered a speech in which he stressed the importance of joint cultural cooperation, and the activities it produces, which have a prominent presence in the Arab literary arena. The historical relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan under the wise leadership of the two countries, where the firm belief in the importance of communication in all fields.

Al Owais pointed out that the partnership between the Jordanian Ministry of Culture and the Department of Culture in Sharjah is a model of close cooperation, which made this fruitful partnership a way to serve Arab culture and continue organizing various cultural events.

In this regard, Al Owais said: “This cooperation resulted in the establishment of the House of Poetry in Mafraq in 2015. Today, we are celebrating the seventh session of the Mafraq Festival for Arabic Poetry, and the opening of the activities of this great poetry festival, in order to activate the arena of literature and poetry, and interest and appreciation for poets and writers for their role in advancement and building societies.

culture service

He pointed out that the continuation of the Mafraq Festival for Arabic Poetry with this brilliance, and its reaching its seventh edition, confirms its active activity in Jordan, as the current session is characterized by its movement between Jordanian governorates and cities, and historical cultural institutions, especially in the northern governorate of Irbid, which is experiencing bright cultural days by being chosen as the capital of culture. He noted that this unique encounter and diversity in cultural activity enhances the bonds of affection, communication and the depth of relations, as he is keen to continue this cooperation in the service of Arab culture, to which His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, pays all his attention and attention. , in order to further preserve the Arabic language.

The head of the Department of Culture in Sharjah congratulated the Kingdom of Jordan for choosing Irbid as the capital of Arab culture, and conveyed the greetings of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, and His Highness’s wishes for the success of the festival, saying: “On this occasion, we are pleased to congratulate the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan for choosing Irbid as the capital of Arab culture for this year. We wish you success and success. We renew our thanks and appreciation to the Jordanian Ministry of Culture for its cooperation and sincere efforts to make these joint activities a success. In this regard, I have the honor to convey to you the greetings of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wishes for success and success.” .

hair on the front

For his part, Hazza Al Barari, at the beginning of his speech, highlighted Sharjah’s sponsorship of culture, saying: “The Jordanian capital, Amman, is adorned with the opening of another of the Mafraq courses for Arabic poetry. His Highness, the Ruler of Sharjah, for the importance of culture in restoring the Arab project to a high level in the world, and returning to the domination of global civilization through culture.”

Al-Barari stressed that the festival is a qualitative addition to the Arab poetic scene, as it keeps poetry at the forefront of literature, adding that “preserving the Arabic language can only be through nurturing creativity, especially in poetry or narration, and preservation is also only through production and accumulation. In all creative fields, and this is a project within a real big package undertaken by the Emirate of Sharjah, not only in Jordan, but throughout the great Arab world. Almost a year ago, a memorandum of understanding was signed with the Department of Culture to establish and build on the next steps, and Amman always welcomes the brothers from Sharjah in any joint Arab cultural act.”

Al-Barari pointed out that culture is the continuous and continuous field that brings the Arabs together on one project, and it is the true blog, stressing that poetry is the Arabs’ diwan.

6 poets

The opening evening of the festival witnessed the participation of 6 poets: Rashid Issa, Youssef Abdel Aziz, Saad El-Din Shaheen, Iman Abdel-Hadi, Ali Al-Batiri and Muhammad Salam Jumaan, and it was presented by Salem Al-Daham.

The participating poets expressed their gratitude to Sharjah as an incubator for creativity and creators, appreciating the prominent role that the emirate represents in the great care of Arab intellectuals by His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah.

The other readings moved between sentimental, human and patriotic stations, inspired by their charming metaphors from scenes and images of the past, and relied on the vocabulary of nostalgia, hope and love, where the poems showed the poets’ innermost feelings and the love and affection that envelop them from the most beautiful poetic phrases.

The National Library in Amman witnessed the second evening of the festival, and poets: Zuhair Abu Shaib, Nasser Shabana, Nabila Al-Khatib, Farid Sarsak and Muhammad Akram Al-Salem participated in it. Faris Khazaleh.

hair smell

In conclusion, Al Owais and Al Qaseer, accompanied by Al Barari, honored the poets of the first evening of the Mafraq Festival for Arabic Poetry, by handing them certificates of appreciation, in appreciation of their creative efforts and the qualitative literary addition that they contributed to presenting during the readings. Sharjah Cultural, Al Rafid Magazine, Rhymes Magazine, and Theater Magazine.

In an atmosphere filled with the scent of poetry, music was the other creative aspect of the poem, where the Hussein Musical Band played the most beautiful melodies from 24 musicians in a remarkable musical rhythm that attracted the audience’s taste.

The music of the Al-Hussein band is based on the “bagpipe” as the main instrument, in addition to other instruments, where the band offers traditional musical connections.

It is noteworthy that the Mafraq Arab Poetry Festival will continue to roam between Jordanian cities and governorates in the coming days, moving to the northern cities of Irbid and Mafraq, especially since the first celebrates, this year, as the capital of Arab culture, and the two cities will witness various poetry evenings.