The Dubai Knowledge and Human Development Authority stated that no exceptions will be accepted on the dates specified for admission to students in the foundation year and the foundation year, even if the student’s birth date is one day after the date specified for admission, according to the ministerial decision on enrolling students in these classes, stressing that the decision will not affect What is new in students currently enrolled in private schools in the country, including students who enroll in the last semester of the current academic year.

The authority called on parents of students who paid the reservation insurance fees to register their children, and did not meet the required age, to recover the amounts they paid, if they wanted to do so, as the ministerial decision clarifies that the student will not be allowed to register in the second foundation year, if he does not complete the required age. She is four years old.

This came in the authority’s response to the students ’parents’s questions on its website about changes that have occurred in the age of admission in schools for new students who wish to enroll in the foundation year or the first foundation year, according to the new ministerial decision issued by the Ministry of Education.

It stated that students who wish to enroll in the preparatory year or the first foundation year in schools that start their academic year in September, must complete the age of three on August 31 of that year, and for students who wish to enroll in the introductory year in schools that start their year in April, They should complete the age of three on March 31 of that year.

Students enrolled in Kindergarten 1 or Foundation Year Two must complete the age of four on August 31 in schools that start their school year in September, and students enrolled in Kindergarten 1 in schools that start their year in April, must complete the age of four on March 31 of That year.

Students enrolled in Kindergarten II or the first year are required to complete the age of five on August 31 in schools that start their school year in September, and students enrolled in Kindergarten II in schools that start their year in April, must complete the age of five on March 31. From that year.

Regarding the approval of changes in the admission dates for the preparatory year and the foundation year, the authority clarified that taking this decision to give more consistency between the enrollment dates followed in schools inside the country and schools outside the country, and from that the dates of registration in schools that apply the British curriculum in the Emirates are the same dates followed In schools within the UK, as well as British international schools.

The authority indicated that the dates specified by the decision apply to new students enrolled in the introductory year, kindergarten first, second, and first grade or its equivalent (first and second year, first and second years) in all schools in the country, according to what was stipulated in the ministerial decision.

A student will not be allowed to register in the second year of foundation if he has not reached the required age.





