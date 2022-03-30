Dina Johnny (Dubai)

In a press statement on the sidelines of the second day of the World Government Summit, Dr. Muhammad Al-Kuwaiti, head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, stressed the need for digital transformation in all sectors, on condition that it be a safe transformation, due to cyber threats and many breaches that may affect the security of sectors or security Personal data of individuals such as leakage of private data, in addition to penetration of some systems intertwined with basic infrastructure.

He pointed out that among the most important issues facing governments are modern technologies and digital transformation, which is dominating many sectors. He pointed out the necessity of exchanging expertise and experiences with different countries, to confront any threats that affect the digital world, especially with the start of applying the technologies of the virtual world “Metaverse”, which constitutes an opportunity and a challenge at the same time.

The Kuwaiti stated that cyber-attacks rose globally during the Corona pandemic by 300%, especially in the financial sector, but the impact of these attacks did not exceed the 3% barrier. This year, however, the number of attacks witnessed a decline to almost the level it was before the pandemic.

He pointed out that the attendees at the World Government Summit agreed that there are several challenges that affect the future of societies, the most important of which is digital transformation, which has become a necessity in all sectors without exception. And he touched on the specialized workshops on how to achieve safe digital transformation in the aviation sector, unifying systems in this vital sector, and sharing data not only at the local level, but also at the international level.

In a question about digital currencies, Al-Kuwaiti explained, “The Central Bank is the one who legislates these systems, pointing out that the payment currency and currencies are undergoing rapid radical changes, and at a time when we are heading towards these currencies without a doubt, preparing for and regulating them is very important.”

He said that any crime in the virtual world and digital currencies within the platforms operating in the local market is dealt with according to the law, noting that the Data Protection Law and the Information Technology Crimes Law cover these axes.