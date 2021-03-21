Dubai (Union)

The knight Muhammad Al-Kumaiti on horseback “Ina Fa-do” won the grand prize in the international show jumping tournament in the two-star category, and the Russian second-place prize was won by Vladimir Tujanov with the horse “Tulum”, and the third-place prize was won by the Egyptian Muhammad Osama al-Burai with the horse “Quintero”, and the knight advanced Young Muhammad Omran Al-Owais is an important step forward, as he finishes the round of differentiation of the Grand Prix without error, accompanied by the horse “Bastian”, to finish in sixth place.

In the international qualifying competition for the Grand Prize, with the specifications of one round on hurdles of (145) cm, 50 riders and riders competed, and our young knight Ali Hamad Al-Karbi with the horse “Balosenta” won the lead, becoming the first to qualify for the Grand Prix competition in the championship.

The first international competitions in one round with a differentiation round, the course was designed with barriers of 135 cm high, and 72 riders and riders participated in it, and 14 riders went up to the differentiation tour, and the first place was won by the Irish knight Trevor Brin in the horse Harvey, and the second place prize was won by our knight. Young Muhammad Imran Al-Owais in the horse «Catch the Wind», and after him won the award for the third place Farisna Muhammad Shafi Al-Rumaithi with «Sibalia».