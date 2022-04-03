PSG are already totally desperate and don’t know what to do to renew Kylian Mbappé. The French footballer is quite clear that his near future does not involve continuing to play for the Parisian team, and it is most likely that he will end up leaving the French capital to join the Spanish next season. Wearing white is one of his dreams since childhood.
Nasser Al-Khelaïfi is trying by all means to convince Kylian to stay and lead the team’s winning project.
The latest renewal offer, plus an incredible amount of money that could make you the highest paid player on the planet, includes the captain’s armband. The PSG president is basing his strategy on showing Kylian Mbappé that he is capable of granting him each and every one of the stripes he wants.
At the moment the renewal process with PSG is paralyzed, and everything points to the fact that in June his signing for Real Madrid will become official, however neither the team nor its Qatari leaders have the intention of giving up and throwing in the towel until there is no turning back.
In Paris they are not too happy with their captains, as the lack of leadership has condemned this team in some games this season (French Cup and Champions).
Giving the captain’s armband to the team’s top star is a manual win-win for the board. We will see if the Frenchman assumes his new role or if he finally decides to step aside.

