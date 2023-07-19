Nasser Al-Khelaifi raises his head. The PSG president burst into the team’s training center and visited Luis Enrique and all the players, shaking hands with the new signings: Skriniar, Marco Asensio, Ugarte, Lucas Hernández, Kang-in Lee and our own Cher Ndour, 2004 arrived from Benfica. The speech was clear, according to French media reports. Al-Khelaifi, in addition to having made it clear that Luis Enrique has full powers, has spoken clearly about the future.

dig

—

This was the president’s speech: “No one is above this club, not even me, and anyone who doesn’t want to play to win shouldn’t be here.” The dig at Kylian Mbappè is clear enough, even if obviously the president has never named him. The Frenchman is the dot of Real Madrid, it is clear, but at the moment he remains a PSG player. His future will be decided in the next few days, but the forward is very far from France: “The club has built the best structures in the world – continued Al-Khelaifi – now there are no excuses. You will lack for nothing. We must concentrate on performance “Then the results will come. The club supports the players, I’m sure we can play good football.”