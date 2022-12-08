As expected, the Super League has not paid off. The idea of Florentino Pérez with twelve other members has come to nothing after nine of them decided to withdraw from the proposal. The idea of leaving ”small teams” aside has been a total failure, football cannot be based on that. However, Real Madrid, FC Barcelona and Juventus continued to push this idea, and after a Madrid court blocked UEFA from punishing the three clubs, the case was referred to the Court of Justice of the European Union, which it is expected to issue a ruling next week.
“The fans will never let it happen,” Nasser Al-Khelaifi told Sky News in an interview published on Wednesday. “I’m not really worried about the (court’s) decision. I even think they will vote for us. But if not, nothing will change either. No one will join them. No one will go to the stadium. No one will organize anything. Who will play, three teams? Fantastic Super League!”. Football belongs to the fans, and as Nasser has said, they would never let this macabre idea be carried out.
In addition, in the midst of this controversy, the terrible situation that Juventus is experiencing has appeared. In the midst of this managerial crisis that the Vecchia Signora Al-Khelaifi is experiencing, he hopes that the new leadership of the Italian club will have a different vision of the Super League. “I hope there are smarter people there and I would love to invite them back to the family,” Al-Khelaifi said.
