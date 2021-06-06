Nasser Al-Khelaïfi has given an interview to L’Equipe in which It could not have been more blunt when asked by Kylian Mbappé. The PSG sheikh has assured that the forward will not leave Paris in the summer and that they will never sell him, adding that he will not go free either.

“I will be clear. Kylian Mbappé will continue to Paris, we will never sell him and he will never go free. I never give details to the media of the negotiations. All I can say is that they are making progress. I hope to find a common point. He is one of the best players today and a fantastic boy. He will win the Ballon d’Or in the next few years, I’m sure. Where can you go? What clubs, in terms of ambition and project, can compete with PSG?”, Al-Khelaïfi stressed when asked about the future of the French international. The objective of PSG continues to be to try to renew Bondy’s as soon as possible so that he does not go to Real Madrid, although the priority of the maximum president of the Parisians is that he does not go free either.

Al-Khelaïfi He also had words for the renewal of Neymar, confirming that they rejected an offer from Barcelona for the Brazilian: “Frankly, it was not difficult to have an agreement with Neymar. I remain convinced that he is one of the best players in the world. If the negotiations lasted so long, it was because of the health crisis. I have never had any doubt that I was going to renew. We rejected an offer from Barcelona and they tried until the end. I think they have financial problems, but they are not our problems. Neymar believes in our project, he loves the city, the fans. He is totally committed to the team “

Leo Messi: “I am not talking about ongoing negotiations, as I have said. What’s more, I told the president of Barcelona that Messi was at the end of his contract and that all clubs have the right from January 1 to discuss with him. What I can tell you is that all the great players want to come to PSG. I am not telling you all this to answer you especially for Messi. It is not possible to bring everyone. Messi is a fantastic player ”.