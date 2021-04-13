The president of PSG, Nasser Al Khelaifi, was the true reflection of happiness as soon as the Parisian club eliminated Bayern Munich from the Champions League. The French team dismounted the reigning European champion with two great performances from their stars. Y In full euphoria, Al Khelaifi wanted to assuage the rumors about the possible exits of the two forwards in RMC’s microphones: “We have invested a lot in this club to win the Champions League and all the trophies at stake. Neymar and Kylian (Mbappé) they have no excuses to leave. “ Subsequently, it was even more resounding with the future of Neymar. “Neymar will play next year at PSG and will stay for many years”, he asserted in Sky Italia. He added that negotiations with both continue and was confident that the two most expensive players in history, whose contracts end in 2022, can extend their commitments to PSG.

We have done a lot over the years, but you have to keep working, keep calm, because the Champions League is not over. I am very proud of my team, of this second consecutive semi-final, our goal is to reach the final and win the trophy. They played an extraordinary game tonight, we could have scored three or four goals, but the important thing is that we qualified, “he said.

“I have confidence in this team, I feel that it has grown, that it has more experience. This year we have beaten Manchester, a great Barcelona and Bayern, which for me is the best team in Europe. Now we have to think about the league, which is also important, “he said.

“Our goal is to reach the best, we came here to win the Champions League, but we know that it is difficult, that it is a competition that is played in small details. But I have confidence in my team, in the coach and in the sports director. players have given everything, “he concluded.