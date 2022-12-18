Whatever happens between Argentina and France, Nasser Al Khelaifi, president of a PSG where he first brought Kylian Mbappé, in unsuspecting times, when the Frenchman was still just a promise, will certainly emerge with a smile. And then Leo Messi joined him, thus realizing the great dream of the Emir of Doha Al Thani. Today, the two teammates will be the heroes and even the testimonials of this grand finale of the World Championship in Qatar.