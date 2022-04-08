UEFA has unveiled the new Financial Fair Play which will come into effect from next season. The new regulations will allow a club to spend 70% of its income. As indicated by Le Parisien, if a club has €500 million in profits, it will not be able to spend more than €375 million in expenses for salaries, transfers and commissions to agents.

Putting PSG in context, the Parisian team entered an amount of €556.2 million in the 2020/2021 season. With an approximate wage bill of €502 million this season, the current leader of Ligue 1 would be outside the limit established by UEFA. Nevertheless, This reform has a trick, since the salary cap for the next season amounts to 90% of income, reducing to 80% in 2023/2024 and reaching the desired 70 from 2024/2025.

Another of the new rules implemented by UEFA is that clubs may have up to €90 million in losses if they are “healthy” clubs, that is, they have sufficient solvency to face their deficit. PSG, with QSI behind them, would have no problem reaching this threshold, since Qatar will be able to carry out the capital increases it deems appropriate to mitigate losses.

Therefore, PSG will be able to convince Kylian Mbappé, in case of doing so, because its future remains uncertain, without any type of restriction on the part of UEFA, since the measure of not spending more than 70% of the income would only come into force within three seasons. The Parisians are still trying to do everything possible to retain their star, who is still in a period of reflection, although the most likely trend is that he will end up at Real Madrid.