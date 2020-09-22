On Tuesday, the Swiss prosecutor’s office requested a 28-month prison sentence for Nasser Al-Khelaïfi, president of PSG. The top president of the Parisian team faces a harsh sanction along with Jerome Vackle, former FIFA secretary general, for irregularities in the award of television rights to the 2026 and 2030 World Cups.

Al-Khelaïfi would have bribed Jerôme Vackle for the award of the television rights of the 2026 and 2030 World Cups for the BeIN Media group, owned by the sheikh of PSG. The Public Prosecutor of the Swiss Confederation has defined the Qatari as “a person who despises the ethical values ​​of football and the Swiss judicial institutions”

Al-Khelaïfi’s is the first prison sentence required on European soil after several scandals in which the BeIN Media group has been involved and after several trials against South American leaders that took place in the United States. The friendship between Vackle and the sheikh led to the purchase of a luxurious piece of land in Sardinia for the former FIFA secretary in exchange for the award of television rights.