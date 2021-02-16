“Leave Messi, thief”, the Barcelona fans snapped at Nasser Al-Khelaïfi upon his arrival at the PSG concentration hotel. The continuous entanglement of the Parisian team with the Argentine star does not like in Can Barça and the various statements from France have tightened a rope that is close to breaking. If the Blaugrana attempts to fish in the Parc des Princes have been a kind of I want to but I can not (Verrati, Marquinhos or Thiago Silva were targets in the past), from the other side it has been the opposite, I want because I can, see Neymar. However it was not always so…

Nasser Al-Khelaïfi landed in Paris as a confessed admirer of Barcelona, ​​as recounted in his day by a Qatari collaborator to ‘L’Équipe‘: “He doesn’t like people talking about him, but the only thing I can tell you is that he loves Barça”. And, as Nasser himself acknowledged to the aforementioned newspaper when he was just taking a course at the head of the ship, his intention was create an identity for the team, “in the image of Barça”. “All over the world we admire the game of Barcelona, ​​hopefully one day we will say the same about PSG,” he said.

Friendly beginnings

Initially, the union began in 2012, when Maxwell and Motta arrived. The first, directly from the Camp Nou and the second from Inter, but having drank from the teachings of La Masía. In ‘L’Equipe’ they point out the special fondness of the top leader for the pair of ex-Barcelona players, with whom he often spoke about his former team. In 2013 the first challenge came, as both teams met in the Champions League. Barça would be victorious, but Al-Khelaïfi is not upset and once again flatters the strength of the rival entity: “Barça won’t be built in three years”.

First disagreements

But starting in 2013, the tensions began. PSG is already beginning to dress like the great teams in Europe and their players are beginning to attract attention. If long ago there was no economic and / or sports muscle to retain its stars, the Qatari investment changed the film completely. A) Yes, They reject Barça’s approaches to Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Verratti. Between the end of 2013 and 2014 they tested the first two, insisting in 2016 for the second. While in 2017 They said ‘no’ to a 100 million offer for the Italian international, all remembered by ‘L’Équipe’. “I could never sell Marco because I consider him the champion on which to build a great PSG and, If I sell it, I stake my position. In Doha they would never forgive me“were the words that Al-Khelaïfi said to Donato Di Campli, the midfielder’s agent at the time, and that he shared in the ‘Corriere dello Sport’.

Neymar and Messi, the scissors that cut the rope

In 2012, the Parisian president said that his dream was to “find the new Messi” and so we come to 2017, when he found him. After one of the biggest soap operas in recent years, Neymar would end up leaving Barça turned into the most expensive player in history, paying the 222 million euros of the clause through, definitely breaking the friendly bridge created by admiration at the beginning of this PSG backed by Qatar Investment Authority (QIA).

And if you have already found your particular Messi, now you want to get the real one. Neymar and Di María, with their statements, have activated the more megaton pumps, but Nasser contributed his two months ago. When asked about the possible Argentine signing, He claimed he couldn’t “talk about it”, laughing. The question was haggled over, but not denied. Now, with Leo’s contract coming to an end and the compendium of approaching Barça’s ’10’ from Paris, the Barça fans have taken it with him. If Neymar tightened the rope, the ‘Messi case’ has ended up cutting it.