Dubai (Union)

Tunisian Saif Al-Din Al-Khawi starred, and scored a “double” in Khorfakkan’s 3-0 victory over Al-Rajaa Al-Masry, in the “first friendly” in Egypt’s camp now, and the third goal was signed by Simon Cabral.

Al-Khawi is looking forward to proving his abilities with the “Eagles”, as one of the prominent deals this summer, as the 28-year-old has long experience, and he was the French Clermont playmaker, in his last European professional station.

Al-Khawi started his career with Tours in 2014, moved to Marseille from 2016 to 2021, loaned him to Troyes for the 2017-2018 season, and Caen for the 2018-2019 season, and joined Clermont in 2021, in a two-year deal.

At the international level, Khawi was called up from the Tunisian U-21 national team, and scored in his first match against Nigeria, and the Olympic team in 2016.

Al-Khawi appeared for the first time with the first team in a friendly match against Iran in March 2018, which ended in favor of Tunisia 1-0, and in June 2018, he was selected in the “Carthage Eagles” list for the World Cup in Russia 2018.