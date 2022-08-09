Dubai (Etihad)

Al Khawaneej Walk announced the launch of the first summer camp for children on Mars, in cooperation with the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Center and Dubai Summer Surprises, affiliated with the Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment, as it aims to provide an exceptional experience to explore space science through fun educational and educational activities. The camp is an initiative to support the strategic directions of the UAE in this field, in order to enhance the building of a generation capable of adopting advanced technology and its technologies, with the aim of developing different solutions to future challenges.

The camp, for children between the ages of 5 and 14, offers an opportunity to learn about the vastness of space, the range of the solar system, gravity, the geology of Mars and the potential for plant life on the planet. It will also take the kids on a quick trip to the Red Planet. The event continues until August 28, every day from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm.

The camp is also accompanied by an interactive exhibition to celebrate the work and creative skills of the participating children, such as building and operating Earth observation satellites, including the “KhalifaSat” manufactured by Emirati hands. Kids can participate in exclusive competitions every weekend to win astronaut outfits and an educational encyclopedia from the Space Center.