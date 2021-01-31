The Dubai Health Authority announced the allocation of Al-Badaa and Al-Khawaneej Health Centers to assess and follow up cases of “Covid-19” around the clock, as part of its continuous efforts to provide the best comprehensive health care services for patients with the emerging corona virus.

The consultant and director of medical affairs in the primary health care sector, Dr. Hanan Muhammad Al Hammadi, said that these centers receive positive cases of “Covid-19”, and are referred to them according to dates in coordination with the unified call center of the authority, and the control and control center to combat the Corona virus in Dubai. Where doctors evaluate these cases and conduct the necessary examinations for them, including radiological examinations, to be then classified and transferred to home or institutional isolation according to the disease condition, or transferred to hospitals if the need arises.

She pointed to the great attention paid by the authority to these centers, as they were provided with medical and supportive medical and nursing staff, and all diagnostic and treatment means, in addition to raising the level of their operational efficiency to deal with sick cases.

Al-Hammadi explained that the authority distributed the regular auditors of the Al-Khawaneej Health Center to the centers: Al-Tawar, Wad Al-Hammar and Al-Mizhar, while the auditors for Al-Bada Health Center were distributed to Al-Mankhool and Al-Barsha centers, referring to the efforts made by the authority represented by the primary health care sector to enhance the capacity and capacity of these centers. To accommodate the auditors referred to it from Al-Bida’a and Al-Khawaneej centers, to ensure that they receive distinguished and high-quality services.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

