The Emirati doctor, Nisreen Al-Khawaja, succeeded in becoming the first Emirati to obtain a doctorate in oncology from the United Kingdom, and before her a master’s degree in mental health from the British Royal College in London, in addition to obtaining the Arab Board Certificate in Psychiatry, and a certificate of scientific research from Harvard University, a diploma in cognitive-behavioral therapy, as well as a diploma in psychological skills, and she was twice honored with the Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum Award for Scientific Excellence and Excellence.

Al-Khawaja, who currently works as a consultant psychiatrist at Tawam Hospital in Al-Ain, confirmed that she has devoted her life since her graduation and her work in the “SEHA” company to support cancer patients and help them overcome the psychological effects that afflict them during the treatment journey.

She said: “Since I was young, I set my goal to become a doctor who contributes to helping needy patients, and I put this goal in front of my eyes, and worked all the time to achieve it. She holds many degrees in oncology and psychiatry.

She added, “I have been fortunate to work since graduating with a Bachelor of Medicine, working in the Abu Dhabi Health Services Company, as a general physician, and I continued my education to obtain the highest degrees.”

Al-Khawaja indicated that she obtained the Arab Board in Psychiatry, the Harvard Medical School Certificate in Research, the Diploma in Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, and the Diploma in Psychological Competencies.

Al-Khawaja stressed her quest, through her work in the profession of psychiatry and oncology, to provide and improve medical care and expertise to treat cancer patients in the UAE, according to the approved international protocols, and the deep experiences that she gained through her studies and work, especially that mental health is witnessing great interest by countries. governments and peoples.

• Nisreen has devoted her life since her graduation to support cancer patients and help them psychologically.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

