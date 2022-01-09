Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Mahmoud Al-Khatib, president of the Egyptian Al-Ahly Club, confirmed that the team is entering the FIFA Club World Cup “UAE 2021” to compete vigorously for the championship title, despite the problem of overlapping its date with Egypt’s participation in the African Nations Finals. In the technical aspects, where the players miss being with the coach for more than a month, they did not train with him and the time is not enough to think with them tactically, technically and mentally, and this is difficult.

Al-Khatib’s statements came on the sidelines of the ceremony honoring the winners of the Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Sports Creativity in the eleventh edition, in which Al-Ahly Club won the Arab Foundation Award, and Al-Khatib delivered the honorable speech at the ceremony.

He added: The players of the national team have a great mental burden in the African Nations Cup, because they are playing for the tournament, and therefore these pressures will move from the tournament to the World Cup, and this is difficult to prepare the players to focus in the tournament, but in the end we have great confidence in the players and also the technical and administrative staff in Re-formatting the players well, noting that Ali Maaloul renewed his contract with the club and there are negotiations with Mosimane to renew and continue with the team.

Al-Khatib thanked the organizers of the Mohammed bin Rashid Award for Sports Creativity, and said: Holding the award ceremony at Expo 2020 is a wonderful thing, and my presence here for the Al-Ahly Club award, which reaps a different award away from championships and titles through initiatives in dealing with the Corona virus, and despite The club was financially damaged in the circumstances of the pandemic due to the commitment with the club’s employees, but the feeling of belonging to Al-Ahly is the greatest gain and we always think about the future through history and we have the slogan “History, Principles, Development”, and this is the image of the club that owns history and preserves principles in all Fields, looking to the future, and any award you receive is a great responsibility.