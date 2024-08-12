Amman (Al-Ittihad)

Jordanian Prime Minister Bisher Al-Khasawneh affirmed yesterday that Jordan will not allow any party to use or violate its airspace and endanger its security and the safety of its citizens, and will confront any attempts in this regard. The Jordanian News Agency (Petra) quoted Al-Khasawneh as saying during his reception yesterday of a delegation of assistants to members of the US Congress: “King Abdullah II, since the first day of the Israeli aggression on Gaza, has been leading an intensive effort to reach an immediate and permanent cessation of the Israeli aggression, and to secure the comprehensive and sustainable delivery of humanitarian aid to our brothers in Gaza,” stressing that the two-state solution is the only solution to end the conflict in the region and achieve security, stability and prosperity for the countries and peoples of the region.