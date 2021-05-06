Mutasim Abdullah (Dubai)

The opportunity is available for Al Jazeera, the Arab Gulf League leaders, to win the 2020-2021 season title, in the upcoming confrontation at the “Abu Dhabi Summit” in front of its guest Al Ain, at the forefront of the “25th round” matches tomorrow night (Friday), which will witness the holding of 7 matches, which start in two periods , At nine o’clock in the evening and at eleven o’clock in the evening.

The chances of “Abu Dhabi Pride”, the leader with 51 points, in the third title in its history, after the 2010-2011 and 2016-2017 seasons, before the closing round, depend on overcoming the obstacle of his guest, “the leader”, who is in sixth place with 36 points. Yas “runner-up” and has 50 points, either by draw or loss, in his match against his host Al Dhafra “eleventh”, which starts at the same time, while the victory of the “heavenly” postpones the decision to the last round.

Away from the summit, the struggle for survival flares up between Ajman, 12th-placed, with 15 points, from 24 games, one point ahead of Fujairah, who is in the penultimate position, from 23 games, in addition to Hatta, who stands on the edge of the abyss with 9 points, waiting for an announcement Official landing by the end of the tour.

Al-Orange Al-Muntashi will play the draw against Al-Jazeera leaders against Sharjah, while the Wolves meet their host Khorfakkan in the East Coast Derby, while the Hurricane awaits its inevitable fate in its match against its guest Ittihad Kalba, the seventh. With a score of 36 points.

In the same round, the “improvement of positions” confrontations gathered the “fourth” victory match with 45 points against its “eighth” host with 35 points, which was transferred to the Shabab Al-Ahly stadium in Al-Aweer in Dubai, while Shabab Al-Ahly meets the “fifth” with 44 points from its guest. The “ninth” wasl, with a score of 34, in a prospective “Derby”.

Matches «Round 25»

Ajman – Sharjah 21:00

Khorfakkan – Fujairah 21:00

Hatta – Ittihad Kalba 21:00

Al-Wahda – Al-Nasr 23:00

Al Jazeera – Al Ain 23:00

Al Dhafra – Baniyas 23:00

Shabab Al-Ahly – Al Wasl 23:00