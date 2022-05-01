The head of the Department of Community Development in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Mugheer Al Khaili, confirmed that the initiative of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, to distribute an Eid to children of families benefiting from social assistance at the state level on the occasion of Eid Al Fitr, doubles the joy of Eid. It reflects the spirit of His Highness towards his people, which he inherited from the founding father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, “may God rest his soul.”

Al Khaili said: “This Eid embodies the generous spirit of giving and the strong bond between the leadership and the people, especially this Eid for children under the age of 18, which confirms the high awareness of His Highness towards this group as it is the most closely related to Eid and its atmosphere, which adds joy, happiness and happiness in the souls of these people. children and their families at the same time.

He added: “This initiative makes us all, as concerned parties, to take His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, as a model for the father in providing more support and attention to the beneficiary families, and following a firm approach to bringing happiness into their hearts, and that the Department of Community Development on this occasion confirms its continuous keenness On its mission and path to provide a decent life for all members of society.



