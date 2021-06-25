The head of the Cooperative Federation of Fishermen, Suleiman Al-Khadim, revealed to “Emirates Today” that the union approved the demands of fishermen at the state level, and submitted them to the concerned authorities to take urgent decisions that contribute to solving their problems and working to facilitate their profession, stressing that the demands will ensure that the decisions issued by local authorities are not interfered with. In any Emirate regarding the regulation of the fishing process, or any other decisions in this regard.

Al-Khadim stressed that the proposals put forward by the members of the cooperative union of fishermen will contribute to the formulation of the policy of the cooperative union to have a greater impact in collecting the words of the fishermen and listening to their demands, and conveying them to the decision-makers, in preparation for their discussion.

At the forefront of the demands came the launch of a website for the cooperative union, defining the union’s vision, mission and objectives in accordance with the law of its establishment, and establishing an organizational structure for the union aimed at drawing its general framework, listing local and federal laws, regulations and decisions issued by the competent authorities, reassessing them and making recommendations regarding them to decision makers.

He pointed to the meeting with members of the Federation of Fishermen’s Associations at the headquarters of the Dubai Fishermen’s Association, finally, it came to list the fishermen’s demands and the problems that impede their daily fishing trips, in order to discuss and solve them, adding that the meeting reviewed the challenges they face during the current period, and ways to overcome the difficulties in front of them to maintain. on the profession, in addition to discussing future frameworks

Al-Khadim confirmed the approval of several decisions and demands that will be submitted to the concerned authorities for approval, most notably not interfering with the decisions issued by the local authorities in any emirate regarding the regulation of the fishing process, or any other decisions, in addition to submitting a memorandum to the Institutions and Coasts Protection Authority to exempt fishermen from fees for maintaining their devices. . He also confirmed the visit of companies selling marine engines in order to pressure them to reduce the value of spare parts for citizen fishermen, and to communicate with the concerned authorities to facilitate the procedures for obtaining the citizen’s “deputy deputy” card, especially senior citizens.

He stated that the association will make every effort to reduce the fees for workers’ transactions, which the fishermen suffer from, as it increases the burden on them, which contributes to their loss and not benefiting from the profits of the sale, after it went to pay the expenses.

He stressed that the fishermen demanded to facilitate the sale and purchase of fish, and to encourage those wishing to impose a number of facilities that would raise their profits by finding ways to prevent Asians from exploiting fish markets and monopolizing their sale. Al-Khadim pointed out that the union will make every effort to preserve the fishing profession, support the fishermen working in this profession in various fishing methods allowed by the concerned authorities, and raise the fishermen’s demands to decision makers very soon.

