Algeria (dpa)

Sharafeddine Amara, President of the Algerian Football Federation, confirmed the absence of the most prominent stars of his country’s national team from the Arab Cup, which Qatar will host from the first to the 18th of next December.

The draw, which was drawn last Tuesday in Doha, won the Algerian national team in Group A, along with Egypt and the qualifiers from Lebanon’s matches with Djibouti, and Libya with Sudan.

Amara said, in statements to Algerian Radio, today, Friday: It is impossible for European clubs to allow their Algerian players who are active in their ranks during the month of December to participate in the Arab Cup. Amara emphasized that the Algerian national team will be present in Qatar with the local team, while supporting it with active players in the Arab leagues that will stop during that period.

Nevertheless, he stressed that the Greens “will not go to Qatar for tourism and to take pictures, stressing that the Algerian national team always plays to achieve victories, regardless of the nature of the competition or the match. Possible in this tournament.