The Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, said that the positive investment climate that characterizes the Emirate of Dubai has contributed to the presence of many distinguished hospitals and health centers, and which has helped the private health sector grow rapidly.

He pointed out the Dubai Health Authority’s keenness to update and develop a package of facilities and procedures with its partners that would attract more private health sector facilities to Dubai, and enable this sector to expand in its specializations, to keep pace with and meet the increasing need for its services, whether current or future.

Al Ketbi stressed that the growth of the private health sector is reflected in the diversity of the medical services package, and then the provision of more hospitalization opportunities, which is in the interest of customers, who find in front of them the freedom to choose what suits them of medical services.

This came during Al Ketbi’s visit to Tadawi Hospital in Dubai, in which he was accompanied by Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the authority.

During the visit, Al-Ketbi inspected all the departments of the hospital, got acquainted with the level of services they provide, and met a group of medical and administrative cadres, and recommended the need to provide everything that is best for customers, especially patients among them, and also recommended the importance of continuing modernization and development work, whether in the hospital facilities, equipment or Its services, considering this as a direct support for the integrated healthcare system in Dubai.

For his part, Chairman and CEO of Al-Tadawi Healthcare Group, Marwan Nasser, expressed the group’s appreciation and pride in the great efforts made by the Dubai Health Authority, in order to achieve more progress in the health sector, and to provide an advanced medical model to follow.

He also expressed the group’s appreciation for the flexibility with which the authority deals with private health sector facilities, and the package of facilities it provides, within the frameworks, systems and controls in place, stressing that this will enable the sector to serve the community and its members in the desired manner.

At the same time, Marwan Nasser commended the visit of His Excellency Awad Al Ketbi to Tadawi Hospital, describing the visit as motivating for all the work team in the hospital.

It is worth noting that Tadawi Hospital includes 100 rooms, in addition to a number of operating rooms equipped with the latest medical technologies, on which a group of doctors in various specialties are based.

It is worth noting that the Al-Tadawi Health Group is a national group, founded by the citizen Marwan Ibrahim Nasser, to provide all specialized health care services, under one roof.