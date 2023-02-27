The Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Awad Al Ketbi, stated that the private health sector represents 80% of health care services in Dubai, and is the “backbone” in providing health care, according to international standards.

Al-Ketbi explained, in press statements during the inauguration of the heart attack treatment center at Al-Zahra Hospital, Dubai, that the private sector entered a phase of gradual growth, after recovering from the Corona pandemic, and worked to develop its medical facilities and expand the scope of its specialties, which helped provide distinguished competitive services. For community members, in addition to increasing the capabilities of the health sector and its role in stimulating the movement of health tourism in the Emirate of Dubai.

He stressed that the Authority is working on investing and expanding in rare medical specialties in cooperation with the private health sector, to enhance the provision of all health care services and promote health tourism in Dubai, as part of a strategy to encourage investment in the health sector in Dubai that the Health Authority has begun to implement.

He mentioned that there are medical specialties that suffer from global scarcity, and work is currently being done to increase their availability in the private health sector in Dubai, including orthopedic diseases of all kinds, cancer and intensive care, emergency medicine and infectious diseases, and rehabilitation, in addition to supportive professions, most notably nursing.

He stated that at the present time, the authority has begun to provide training programs to qualify and train doctors, in cooperation with the private sector, as about 120 doctors are currently undergoing internships in private medical facilities in Dubai, and 20 specializations will be opened for “residency doctors” for training new graduate doctors who have obtained a certificate. Excellence, so that they are registered in the majors they desire.

He pointed out that the private health sector in Dubai is witnessing rapid development in its facilities, technologies, specializations and qualitative services, which reflects the distinguished investment climate and the range of flexible facilities and incentives provided by Dubai, which the authority is working on to enhance the strength of this vital sector.

He stressed the great interest that the Dubai Health Authority attaches to the process of modernizing private health sector facilities, and everything related to the use and employment of modern medical technologies and smart solutions, which keep pace with world developments, and meet the requirements of raising the quality and sustainability of services.

For his part, Director General of Al Zahra Hospital Dubai, Sheikh Majid bin Faisal Al Qasimi, said: “We are proud to be the only hospital in the region that combines innovative and advanced systems in one ward, and our goal in all areas is to bring the latest innovations in medical technologies for the benefit of patients in order to enhance clinical outcomes and save lives.” spirits.”

The head of the cardiology department at Al Zahra Hospital in Dubai, Dr. Rajeev Lokan, added that the hospital managed to establish the first “heart attack center” that operates 24/7 in a cardiac catheterization suite that is fully equipped with the latest Siemens Healthhiners technologies, including two laboratories and a large team of Four full-time physicians in interventional cardiology.

The heart attack center is the first in the region to house two of Siemens Healthinair’s latest advanced systems in one location, the ARTIS icono biplane system that enables a wide range of minimally invasive surgical procedures using image-guided technology, and the Corindus CorPath GRX system. It is based on a second-generation robotic technology for percutaneous coronary, peripheral, and neurovascular interventions