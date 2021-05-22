Ali Al Dhaheri (Tuscany)

The Emirates Knights achieved a new achievement to be added to the country’s sport record, after knight Salem Hamad Saeed Malhouf Al Ketbi won the first place and the gold medal in the World Cup of Endurance, which was hosted by the city of Pisa in the Tuscany region, Italy, and came in the descriptor of his teammate Mansour Saeed Mohammed Persian.

The Emirates Knights dominated the first and second places after entering the double to the finish line, through the champion Salem Al Ketbi, who rode on horseback «Hala» recording a time of 7.24.24 hours, followed by the knight Mansour Saeed Al Farsi on horseback «Berman Aya» recording a time of 7.24. 25 hours, while the Chilean knight, Bonnie Viada, came on boarding «AS Ambrago», with a time of 7.31.26 hours.

The race distance was 160 km distributed over 6 stages, with the participation of 74 riders representing 32 countries, and the championship was held under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation and sponsored by Longines.

The competition was confined to most of the stages of the race between the strongest candidate teams, namely the Emirates, Bahrain and Spain, and our jockeys managed to remain in the lead group from the start to the finish line, with the knight Salem Hamad Malhouf Al Ketbi ranked third in the first and second stages, and second place in the third, fourth and fifth stages. While the knight Mansour Saeed Al Farsi managed to progress in the positions, where he scored sixteenth place in the first stage, then jumped to eighth place in the second phase, and then advanced to seventh in the third stage, to continue to advance to the top and reserve his position within the Golden Triangle after scoring Third place in the fourth and fifth stages.

The race was witnessed by Omar Obaid Al Shamsi, UAE Ambassador to Italy, Dr. Ghanem Al Hajri, Secretary-General of the Emirates Equestrian Federation, Major General Expert Mohammed Issa Al-Athb, Managing Director of the Emirates Knights Team Mission, General Director of the Dubai Equestrian Club, and a crowd of fans of endurance and endurance sports.

The list of Emirati knights participating in the World Cup included Sheikh Hamad bin Dalmouk Al Maktoum, the knight Abdullah Ghanem Al Marri, and the knight Salem Saeed Al Owaisi, along with the champion Salem Al Ketbi and the runner-up Mansour Al Farsi. The champions coronation ceremony will take place today in the San Russoor Park, which hosted the race competitions, to mobilize the UAE mission to the homeland after the closing ceremony to the homeland after achieving the global achievement.