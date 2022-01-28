Al-Kazemi said that the attack, which he described as “treacherous terrorist operations”, constituted frantic attempts to break the prestige of the state and law and order from the non-state forces.

The Iraqi prime minister called on all forces and parties “to express their explicit and clear rejection and condemnation of this dangerous attack.”

Al-Kazemi’s statements came, in a statement issued by him, following the exposure of Baghdad International Airport at dawn today to a cowardly terrorist act that revealed the criminals’ insistence on striking the security of the people of Iraq, their obligations, and their capabilities, and endangering their interests.

Al-Kazemi promised that “the security forces will have a decisive response to the dangerous operations behind which agendas do not want Iraq well.”

At least 6 missiles targeted the US military wing at the Victoria base near Baghdad airport, which resulted in the damage of a civilian aircraft.

And sources in the Iraqi police said earlier, on Friday, that at least 3 missiles landed in the Baghdad International Airport complex and near a nearby US air base, causing damage to an unused civilian plane, according to Reuters.

The sources did not indicate any other damage or injuries, and said that the damaged plane belonged to Iraqi Airways and was out of service.

The US air base, known as “Camp Victory”, is located in the vicinity of Baghdad Airport.

The complex has been repeatedly attacked during the past few years by missile attacks that US officials and some Iraqi officials blame on Shiite factions allied with Iran that oppose the US military presence in the region.