Today, Monday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi affirmed Iraq’s steadfast position on Jordan’s security and stability.

The media office of the Iraqi Prime Minister said, in a press statement today, that “Al-Kazemi made a phone call to the Jordanian King Abdullah II and renewed Iraq’s steadfast position on Jordan’s security and stability under the leadership of King Abdullah II, as it is an inseparable complement to the security and stability of Iraq.”

The statement added, “Al-Kazemi stressed that the government and people of Iraq support everything that would extend the prestige of the state and law in Jordan, and strengthen the path of the brotherly Jordanian people on the approach of stability, development and construction.”

The Kingdom of Jordan had announced the arrests of former officials after monitoring contacts with foreign parties to destabilize the country.