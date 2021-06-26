Baghdad (Union)

Today, the tripartite summit will begin in Baghdad, which brings together Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi and Jordanian King Abdullah II, to discuss economic and political files.

The tripartite summit is scheduled to discuss the activation of all agreements signed by the three countries during the past periods in Egypt and Jordan, in the economic, investment, energy, oil and electricity fields.

The Iraqi authorities have taken security measures on the roads surrounding the movement of the leaders’ convoys through the Baghdad International Airport road or in the places where the meetings will be held.

For his part, Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kazemi affirmed yesterday that “stability, peace, cooperation, growth and common security in our region are strategic goals that will frame the next stage, not as isolated perceptions and readings, but as an expression of a fateful necessity.”

And he added in an article published by the Iraqi press: There are positive signs looming in our region, and the will of its political leaders are moving towards starting to alleviate the crises that have afflicted them, and doing everything that is required to overcome the participants, zero the crises, and restore the historical depth.