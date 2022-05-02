Huda Jassim (Baghdad)

The Iraqi Prime Minister, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, directed the necessity of securing civilians during the days of Eid Al-Fitr and redoubling efforts to secure the borders.

Al-Kazemi praised, during yesterday’s visit to the headquarters of the Joint Operations Command and a meeting with security leaders, “the security efforts that were made in pursuing organized crime, drug gangs and others.”

Al-Kazemi thanked the leaders and members of the security forces for the great efforts they made in maintaining the security of civilians during the blessed month of Ramadan, and thwarting the enemy’s plans to confuse the security situation inside the cities, stressing that “the enemy tried to target, but our intelligence effort and the vigilance of the heroes of the security forces thwarted his plans.”

And the Security Media Cell said in a statement via its Twitter account, that Al-Kazemi listened to a detailed presentation from the security leaders about what had been accomplished, as well as liaison with the rest of the operations leaders in the provinces and to see the progress of security tasks and the implementation of the duties assigned to each of the divisions of responsibility. In another context, the United Nations Assistance Mission in Iraq “UNAMI” yesterday condemned the targeting of an oil refinery west of Erbil, in the north of the country, with missiles, describing it as a “worrying development.”

The mission said: “The reckless firing of missiles targeting the Kar Company refinery located in the Kurkusk area in the Khabat district of Erbil is another worrying development.” The mission called on Iraq’s leaders to “work unitedly to confront such aggressive acts that seek to destabilize the country’s security and stability.”