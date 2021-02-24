Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al-Faris Al-Shibl, Mabkhout Aweidah Al-Karbi, continued his brilliance, with a new date with an overwhelming victory, by achieving the first place award in an international for the Young Knights, during the activities of the tenth edition of the His Highness the President of the State Horse Jumping Cup, which was launched yesterday under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy The Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, organized by the Equestrian and Racing Federation, on the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club field, under the supervision of the International Equestrian Federation, with the support and patronage of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and Longines, the sponsor of the UAE Longines Jumping League.

The international competition was held under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, according to the specifications of one round, and its course and the rest of the tournament were designed. The German international Volker was named with hurdles reaching a height of “110” cm, and 11 riders and jockeys competed in it, and 5 riders completed it without error. Al-Karbi won the title after completing the round in a timely manner. Very fast, accompanied by the horse “Zandukan Sea”, it reached “52.68” seconds, and the second-place prize was won by the Syrian cub, the knight Sabri Badinki, who completed the tour with the horse “In Style” at a time of (57.88) seconds, and his compatriot Laith Gharib won the third place award on Horseback: Capitola SRZ, time (59.15) seconds.

The start of the activities came with the first rounds of one round of the one-star championship, for young horses 6 years old on hurdles of «125» cm, and for horses age 7 years on hurdles height of «135» cm, under the auspices of the Abu Dhabi Equestrian Club, in which 13 horses competed, of which he succeeded 9 horses in completing the round without a mistake. The Syrian knight Shadi Gharib returned his strong show with the horse «Alete de Ponts» 7 years ago, and added a new victory after he won the title of young horses in the Fatima Bint Mubarak Academy Championship less than a week ago, and «Elite» won Leading the game after completing the round in a fast time (55.63) seconds, and the second place prize went to the horse “Even Flow HPR” “7 years”, after the Danish knight Tina Lund succeeded in driving smoothly towards the last checkpoint, ending the tour at a time of ” 59.04 seconds. Third, he described the horse “Cooper” “6 years”, led by Knight Salem Ahmed Al-Suwaidi, and he completed the tour with him in a time of “59.27” seconds.

The tournament continues on its first day, and it is held during the evening, the first competition for the three-star cup, with the specifications of a single round on hurdles of (130) cm high, sponsored by the Equestrian Federation, followed by the qualifying competition to participate in the closing competition for the Longines Grand Prix on the evening Tomorrow, Friday, the qualifying competition according to the specifications of the one-round, and its track is designed with barriers of 150 cm.