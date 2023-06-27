Dr. Muhammad Matar Al Kaabi, Head of the UAE Pilgrim Affairs Office, confirmed the safety of all UAE pilgrims while performing the rituals and standing at Arafat.

Dr. Muhammad Al-Kaabi said from Arafat’s pure level, specifically from the UAE pilgrims’ camp: “Reassure everyone that the country’s pilgrims are fine, in health and safety, and there are health and medical teams that follow up on their conditions firsthand, and there are preaching teams, male and female preachers, who respond to their inquiries.”

Al-Kaabi added, “Praise be to God, on the morning of the day of Arafah, the arrival of all our pilgrims to the camp was completed, and they performed the noon prayer while they were praying.”

He pointed out that the pilgrims were dispatched to Muzdalifah according to the plan drawn up in coordination with the competent authorities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, where they complete the rest of the rituals.

For his part, Mohammed Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Head of the UAE Pilgrims Affairs Office, said that the UAE pilgrims have been accommodated in the camps and they are safe and sound.