Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

The “Al Jusoor” company, which specializes in the field of armored vehicles in the UAE and the exclusive supplier of the Rabdan 8×8 combat vehicle, announced yesterday its cooperation with “Raytheon Emirates” and “Raytheon Intelligence and Space” to include a high-energy laser weapon system on the Rabdan 8×8 platform of the “Al Jusoor” company.

Earth, a leading company in the fields of research and development, engineering and technological system integration, which is the sister company to Al-Jusoor within the Edge Group, will be responsible for the integration between Rabdan’s mechanisms and the advanced laser system.

This announcement came ahead of the International Defense Exhibition and Conference “IDEX 2021” that will be held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Center (ADNEC) between February 21 and 25, where the integrated vehicle will be displayed in the stand of the Edge Group.

The Rabdan 8×8 Armored Vehicle is a next-generation, advanced, mission-ready platform built with the goal of achieving a variety of objectives. The vehicle is characterized by its high ability to move on land and at sea, and is available in several forms and characteristics, and can be equipped with different levels of armored protection to ensure the achievement of the tactical and technical advantage.

The high-energy laser weapon system from Raytheon Intelligence and Space is powered by technologies that use photons or light particles to carry out military missions. The advanced product uses an advanced electrical and optical infrared sensor to detect, identify and track multiple threats, especially those from unmanned aerial vehicles (drones). Once targeted, uncooperative aircraft is designed to engage and neutralize these aircraft quickly and accurately. One of the most important advantages of laser systems from Raytheon Intelligence and Space is their unparalleled accuracy. When connected to a suitable power source, these systems show an open depth of the magazine, meaning an almost unlimited supply of ammunition. To complement this superior accuracy, the laser is a low-cost per-shot option, making it an ideal solution to low-cost threats such as those posed by drones.

Because Earth is a sister company to Al Jusoor in the Platforms and Systems sector of Edge, Earth provides world-class capabilities for technological integration in this partnership, ensuring that all subsystems operate as a cohesive unit. The open architecture of the laser system also allows for ease of installation on several military platforms, which helps Earth to harness its engineering excellence, while providing flexibility in meeting dynamic tactical requirements with high performance and reliable, mission-ready solutions.

Fahad Al Absi, CEO of Al Jusoor, said: “We are very proud of our cooperation with Raytheon Emirates and with its sister company, Earth. The high power laser weapon system is one of the most advanced systems of its kind on the market for countering drones. With the widespread availability of drone strikes these days, “bridges” are committed to providing vehicles that meet the operational requirements of armed forces around the world. Alan Davis, CEO of Raytheon Emirates, said: “In light of the challenges and opportunities arising from the use of drones, we are honored at Raytheon Emirates to cooperate with the two companies,“ Al Jusoor ”and“ Earth ”, to equip Rabdan armored vehicles with anti-drone capabilities. Which provides a safe and effective approach to identifying and eliminating potential threats.

Jamal Al Muhairi, CEO of Earth, said: “At Earth we are proud to provide advanced capabilities in the field of technological integration to support cooperation between Raytheon Emirates and Al Jusoor. We look forward to realizing the benefits and interoperability features of these collaborative efforts. ”