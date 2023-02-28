Geneva (WAM)

The UAE is participating in the meetings of the 52nd session of the Human Rights Council, which began yesterday and will continue until April 4, during which the head of the country’s delegation, Ahmed Abdul Rahman Al-Jarman, Permanent Representative of the UAE to the United Nations and other international organizations in Geneva, will deliver a speech in which he reviews the most important achievements of the state and the prominent role It is doing in the field of human rights at the global level. During the course of this session, in which heads of government and ministers of different countries will participate, the Germans will hold meetings with heads of delegations to exchange views on issues of common concern. The UAE delegation will also participate in panel discussions that will be presented during the session, highlighting the country’s efforts in the areas of promoting the rights of children and people of determination, freedom of religion, and environmental protection. Prior to his participation, Al-Jarman had stated that the UAE had enacted a series of laws and regulations that enshrined basic rights that stipulate fair treatment for all its citizens and residents on its land, especially women, children, workers and people of determination, as set out in the country’s constitution.

Ahmed Al-Jarman said: The UAE is a party to international human rights conventions, and works closely with the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights to promote and protect human rights at the global level. The permanent mission of the country to Geneva, in cooperation with the Office of the Special Envoy for Climate Change of the UAE, will organize a briefing on the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP28), which the UAE will host in Dubai in November 2023. The head of the delegation will also open an art exhibition on environmental diversity in the country at the headquarters of The United Nations in Geneva will be attended by delegate representatives and UN officials.