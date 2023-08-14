Dubai (Union)

Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, Acting President of the Football Association, President of the Professional League, member of the Executive Office of the Asian Football Confederation, participated in the meeting of the Executive Office of the Continental Confederation, which was held yesterday via visual communication technology, headed by His Excellency Sheikh Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, President of the Asian Football Confederation, with the participation of members .

The Executive Office announced the entry of a new era in the Asian club championships, by revealing the names of the three new club championships, in addition to raising the value of the financial prizes offered to the 76 participating clubs, and launching the AFC Women’s Champions League with the aim of advancing Asian football to higher levels and promoting the growth of the game. and the inclusion of more parties, so that the changes will be applied from the 2024-2025 season.

The top-level club tournament in Asia, which includes the 24 best clubs, will be named the ACLE Elite AFC Champions League, while the second-level tournament comprising 32 clubs will bear the name AFC Champions League 2, and the third-level tournament will be called the AFC Challenge Cup. Which includes 20 clubs.

On the other hand, the winning team of the AFC Champions League for the elite will receive a cash prize of $ 12 million, a large difference from the $ 4 million prize that the winner of the AFC Champions League 2023-2024 gets.