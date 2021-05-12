Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Abdullah Nasser Al-Junaibi, President of the Professional League, raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Ruler’s Representative in Al Dhafra Region, Honorary President of Al Jazira Club, and to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs President of Al-Jazira Club, and to the management and fans of the club, on the occasion of the crowning of the Arab Gulf Football League title for the current season 2020-2021, deservedly and deservedly, after a strong competition, in which “Abu Dhabi’s pride” succeeded in winning the title for the third time.

Al-Junaibi hoped that Al-Jazeera would continue his journey full of achievements, which is based on the motivation and great aspirations of this sporting edifice, and the desire to build, through the team’s reliance on many names of the club’s academy graduates, who were on time this season, with reliance on experienced players. And the great work of the technical and administrative staff, which together contributed to the making of this heroic team.

Al-Junaibi stressed that Emirati football is the biggest winner in this season, in which the will of life triumphed, thanks to the directives of the wise leadership, and all those who responded in the first line of defense to confront the emerging corona virus pandemic, which contributed to the return of football activity again, and its continuation with all strength and levels High technical, as reflected by the statistics presented by specialized work teams, according to the strategy through which we seek to reach the highest levels.

Al-Junaibi believes that the continuation of the competition for the title until the last meters of this season raised the level of anticipation, and added more strength to the matches and the motivation of all the teams, each of which was striving to achieve its goals, between obtaining boarding passes to participate in the AFC Champions League in the edition. Next, teams are fighting to stay in the competition and avoid relegation, all of which were in the interest of the fans, who have lived in an enthusiastic atmosphere since the first round without stopping.