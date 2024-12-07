The leader of the rebel group announces in an interview that he seeks a “national only” caliphate

12/07/2024



Updated at 5:30 p.m.





The world “has nothing to fear” from the rebel jihadist movement that in just over a week has taken two of the main cities of Syria, Aleppo and Hama, is close to taking a third, Homs, and already directly threatens Damascus, where …









Session limit reached

Access to Premium content is open courtesy of the establishment you are in, but right now there are too many users logged in at once. Please try again after a few minutes.



try again













You have exceeded the session limit

You can only have three sessions started at a time. We have closed the oldest session so you can continue browsing the rest without limits.



Keep browsing







Article for subscribers only