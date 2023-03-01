Abu Dhabi (WAM)

Saleh Mohammed Al-Jaziri, Director General of Tourism at the Department of Culture and Tourism in Abu Dhabi, confirmed that hosting sports tournaments puts Abu Dhabi as “the focus of the world’s attention” and strengthens its position as the preferred destination for organizing the most prominent international events and competitions.

He said that the Department of Culture and Tourism is preparing to host the Abu Dhabi 2023 NBA Basketball League matches, and the Abu Dhabi Challenge Week, which witnesses the return of mixed martial arts (UFC) matches to the emirate.

Al-Jaziri added: “Abu Dhabi has become the capital of global sports, as it attracts the brightest stars, and is considered the first partner for continental and international federations, which reflects the level of confidence in its ability to organize the largest sports competitions according to the highest practices and standards in force, and welcomes the public from all over the world to enjoy these events, and discover Its inspiring entertainment and cultural experiences, its ancient heritage and its genuine hospitality.

He pointed out that sporting events constitute an effective platform for promoting tourist destinations, presenting the best of Abu Dhabi to the world by highlighting its exceptional features, and motivating more audiences to visit it, which contributes to enhancing the activity of hotels, resorts, attractions, hospitality facilities and services in the emirate, as it embodies many Of noble values ​​such as tolerance, openness, sportsmanship and honest competition.

He said, “We are proud of our participation in the success of the Cities International Padel Masters Championship on Al Hudayriat Island, and the Al Qudra World Cup in Boudhib International Village.