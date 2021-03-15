Mounir Rahmeh (Dubai)

Tunisian Malek Al Jaziri, Arab representative in the Dubai International Tennis Professional Championship, expressed his preoccupation with the arrival of his newborn baby, Mayar, with the start of the tournament, and thus his inability to celebrate this family occasion and watch his baby girl, and said: “I have not visited my family for four months due to the new measures imposed by them. The health pandemic, and the health protocol applied by the Professional Tennis Players’ Association, necessitated staying inside the bubble during the period of participation in the agenda of this season’s tournaments.

He revealed that he had only watched his newborn via remote communication technology, wishing that it would be good for him in his career in the Dubai Tennis Championships, and that he would achieve positive results while awaiting his return to his family and celebrating the happy occasion.

Al-Jaziri expressed his happiness at the invitation he received from the Dubai Championship, stressing that it is an important milestone in his sports career, especially as he has many memories and positive results that he achieved in the past years, and revealed that he had contracted with his former Serbian coach Petrovic since last December and held a preparatory camp for the season at the Academy Novak Djokovic, ranked number one in the world, in his keenness to take advantage of the great potential of this star, and to return more powerful in the rest of the journey.

After winning the first match over Frenchman Joe Wilfred, Al-Jaziri stressed that he was ready to give his best, and to appear in the honorable image in the tournament that enjoys the attention of the largest ranked players in the world. Regarding the current status of Arab tennis, he expressed his optimism about the presence of an elite group of young players who are coming strongly, and who have promising levels, such as the Egyptian Mayar Sharif, the Tunisian Anas Jaber, and the Egyptian Mohamed Safwat, considering that they are able to go far in the world ranking, praising the great success that Anas Jaber has achieved with her arrival To the world 30th place.

During his first match in the Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships, Malik Al Jaziri celebrated his 100th victory as part of his participation in the ATP rounds.