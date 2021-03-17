Abu Dhabi (Al Ittihad)

Al-Jazira concluded professional contracts with 11 of its players, since the beginning of the current season, after their graduation from the club’s academy, to take their first steps in their sports career and become ready to participate with the first team of “Abu Dhabi Pride”.

The club continues its policy of relying on young players, supporting local talent and vaccinating the first team, with distinguished elements from the Academy, a policy that has proven successful, given the presence of Al Jazeera currently at the top of the Arab Gulf League table, and its competition for the absent title since 2017.

Al Jazeera Sports Director Mads Davidson said: Al Jazeera Academy has an impressive record of developing young players, right up to the first team and national teams, which is one of the most important factors that are taken into account when evaluating the work of any academy, for example, in our match against youth. Al-Ahly was 13 out of 20 in the match list, they are players who have progressed through the age stages of Al-Jazira Academy.

Ali Al Hammadi, CEO of Al Jazira Club, said: Our vision for Al Jazeera aims to establish the club as a primary destination for football talents across the Emirates, by cultivating a love of belonging and passion for this entity, and developing players to enable them to compete at the highest levels locally and internationally, as well as preparing them to be individuals. Good people in society by arming them with science and knowledge.

He added: We are working with our partners to help academy graduates to start their professional career by granting them professional contracts that contribute to the beginning of a real stage for them and investing the academy’s gains regionally and continually, while preserving the rights and gains of the club, according to the future strategy decreed for it by the leaders of the «pride of Abu Dhabi» To support and spread a comprehensive professional culture to continue developing and learning for players, to achieve their ambitions and reach their goals, and to inspire new generations of football players.

And since it opened its doors in July of 2004, Al-Jazira Academy has continued to graduate players to the club’s first team and the UAE national teams. During the past three years alone, Al-Jazira Academy has succeeded in introducing 17 players to the first team, of whom at least 6 appear in the basic team formation regularly, as well as The performance of the academy is shown by looking at the national teams from youth to Olympic, as these teams include 24 players who graduated from Al Jazira Academy, in addition to 7 other players in the first team.

Wael Al-Sisi, Technical Director of Al-Jazira Academy, said: Al-Jazira Academy is proud to have one of the highest rates of player presentation from the academies for the first team in the country, and while each academy should escalate players to the first team with an average of 1.5 players per season, this average on the island has reached 3.7. Player, which is higher than any other club in the country.

He added: Al Jazeera Academy is the only academy in the country that provides a curriculum, which means that many players spend the whole day inside the academy studying their own curricula and getting meals along with ball training, and this gives us a unique opportunity to develop mentally and physically. And technical for the players, and out of the 285 players registered in the Academy, there are 105 players registered in the school.

Ahmed Fawzi, a player for the island’s first team, who signed a professional contract with the club after graduating from the academy, said: Al-Jazira Academy played a major role in my formation as a footballer at the beginning of his career, as it helped me to develop both physically and technically, and it prepared me to deal with the challenges facing the footballer. In the first team.