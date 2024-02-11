Reda Saleem (Dubai)

Al-Jazira team maintained its lead in the Strong Hand League, after defeating Al-Ain with a score of 28-26 in the match that took place between them in the “Abu Dhabi Pride” hall, in the fifth round of the competition, which is the first loss for Violet.

Al Jazira raised its score to 13 points in 5 rounds, winning 4 matches and losing 1 match. Al Ain had succeeded in leading in the first half 14-11, but the hosts came back in the second half and overturned the result and won the match in the final meters.

Sharjah, the holder of the title for 7 consecutive seasons, succeeded in defeating the score with a score of 28-19 in the match that took place between them in the King Al-Sharqawi Hall, and the first half ended with the hosts leading 16-11, raising the “King” score to 6 points with a full score in only two matches, and it remains in the league. It is in seventh and penultimate place, and has 3 postponed matches remaining, as it hosts its rival Shabab Al-Ahly the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, in the postponed match from the third round, then it will be a guest of the Al-Wasl team in the sixth round on Saturday, and then it will face Al-Ain in the postponed match from the third week on February 20th. .

In the last confrontation of the fifth round, Al-Wasl defeated Dibba Al-Hisn 29-27 in the match that was held between them in Al-Hisn Hall, and the first half ended with “The Emperor” leading 15-10.

By the end of the fifth round, Al-Jazira is at the top with 13 points, then Shabab Al-Ahly and Al-Ain are in second and third place, each with 10 points from 4 matches, Maliha is fourth with the same score from 5 matches, Al-Wasl is fifth with 8 points from 5 matches, Al-Nasr is sixth with 7 points, and Al-Sharjah is seventh. With 6 points from two matches, Dibba Al-Hisn Al-Thani has 4 points from 4 defeats.