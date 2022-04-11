Sultan Al Ali (Dubai)

Al-Jazira is preparing to meet the Saudi Al-Shabab Club in the second round of the AFC Champions League, in the group that includes Mumbai City of India and the Iraqi Air Force.

The Saudi youth is the strongest team in the group, coming from a landslide victory 3-0 against Mumbai City, while Al-Jazira is seeking to regain its fortunes after losing to Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya 2-1 with a negative and ineffective performance.

In today’s confrontation, Al-Jazira bears memories of the first Emirati victory on Saudi soil in the AFC Champions League, where Al-Jazira brought the first victory when it achieved it at the expense of the Saudi Al-Shabab Club in the 2014 edition. Al-Jazira won 3-1 at the King Fahd International Stadium with goals from Ali Mabkhout and Abdullah Qassem. And Gosili, while the youth Ahmed Atif scored.

As for the history of the two teams’ meetings in the tournament, I attended the confrontation between them 4 times in the 2013 and 2014.

The first ended in a 1-1 draw at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, in a match that saw Matthias Delgado sent off. In the second, Khaled Sabeel was shown the red card again, and the match ended with Al-Jazira losing 1-2 in the last minutes.

And the third confrontation is the first match to win in the Kingdom, with a score of 3-1. On the other hand, he won 2-1 in the 89th minute at Al Jazira Stadium in the capital, Abu Dhabi, in the fourth match in the second leg.

Thus, the outcome is 4 confrontations, with two wins for Al-Shabab, one for Al-Jazira, and one draw. Al-Jazira scored 6 goals and conceded the same number.

It is worth noting that the two teams met in a friendly match during the winter break in January 2015, at the Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, and the meeting ended with Al Shabab winning 4-3, and Sultan Al Suwaidi, Manuel Lanzini and Vucinic scored for Al Jazira.