Ali Maali (Sharjah)

The Al-Jazira team topped the Arabian Gulf League for the first time this season, with a thrilling victory over Sharjah in its stadium, with “Abu Dhabi’s pride” singing out at the top with 40 points at the end of the 18th round, while the score of “Al-Malik” stopped at 37 points in second place.

The match was strong and exciting, as the offensive start was from Sharjah’s side via Caillou, but Kwas responded with an island missile over the crossbar, before defender Mohamed Rabie took advantage of the lack of control to score the first goal in the 15th minute of a header that skipped all Sharjah players.

Saif Rashid made a dribbling dribbling in front of his penalty area, so Kawas snatched the ball that reached Ali Mabkhout, scoring the goal of his second team.

In the second half, Sharjah activated better and dominated the stadium, without real danger, without taking advantage of Abdullah Ramadan, the Al-Jazira player, being sent off in the 61st minute after receiving two yellow cards in a violent participation against Khalid Bawazir, the Sharjah player, and over time, Al Jazeera got a penalty kick. Including Ali Mabkhout, the third goal in the 91st minute, to confirm “Abu Dhabi Pride”, its leadership in the competition.

In a second match, the Al-Ahly youth frustrated the Khorfakkan surprise in an exciting match, which saw 7 goals, ending with a score of 4-3 in favor of the Knights. Muhammad Marzouq, Youssef Jaber, Yahya Al-Ghassani and Eduardo scored the goals of the owners of the land, while the “Eagles” scored their goals through the Omar Jumaa and Paolo Milo brace. .

In a third match, Baniyas snatched three important points from its guest Ajman, by beating him with two goals, so Al-Samawi raised his score to point 36, to remain chasing the poles of the lead, and the match witnessed Brazilian Pedro continuing to chase the tournament’s scorers after scoring the 14th goal, as Ahmed Shehda Abonamos scored His third goal with Al-Samawi this season, when he provided the team with the first goal, which is his first imprint during his participation as a main player with the team, as he scored his two previous goals when he participated from the bench.

Ryan Mendes, the “Brigadier” wing, imposed his stardom in the “decisive minutes” to face his team against Hatta 2-0, after making the ball for the first goal of substitute Jasim Yaqoub in the 85th minute, before adding the second goal in the 94th minute.

Thanks to the double in front of the “hurricane”, the “Brigadier” raised his score to 33 points, returning to the “Biggest Square” by occupying fourth place, while the situation of Hatta, who withstood for about 85 minutes, to remain in the last place with 5 points.