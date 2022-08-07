Abu Dhabi (Etihad)

The island contracted with Romanian international Florin Tanase, aged 27, from Steaua Bucharest, after signing a two-year contract, to be the first official deal for the “pride of Abu Dhabi”.

It is expected that Tanase will join the Al Jazeera preparation camp for the new season, which is currently being held in the Netherlands, and the “Pride of Abu Dhabi” succeeded in resolving the deal for the Romanian striker, after a strong competition with the Chinese Shanghai, and a number of Arab clubs that expressed their desire to sign the player who was wanted in every period. contracts in recent years.