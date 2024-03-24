Israeli troops opened fire on Palestinians waiting for food southeast of Gaza, killing 19 people. Qatari TV channel reported this on March 23 with reference to the enclave’s Ministry of Health. Al Jazeera.

It is noted that the Israeli army opened fire with machine guns on civilians who were waiting for the distribution of a bag of flour and humanitarian aid. Thousands of citizens were at the scene.

“As a result of the attack, 19 people were killed and another 23 were injured,” the publication reported.

All victims were taken to nearby Ahli Arab Hospital. Also, one of the eyewitnesses said that the Israeli military fired at the crowd, where people simply wanted to “get food for their children.”

Earlier, on March 22, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that the country is ready to conduct a ground military operation in the city of Rafah in the south of the Gaza Strip, even without US support. He noted that without a ground operation in Rafah it will not be possible to defeat the radical Palestinian movement Hamas.

Netanyahu announced a military operation in Rafah on March 12. He stated that Israel, through its actions, seeks to completely destroy Hamas. At the same time, the Palestinian Ambassador in Vienna, Salah Abdel Shafi, reported on March 13 that the number of internally displaced persons in the Gaza Strip had reached 1.7 million people, and the majority were hiding in Rafah.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, 2023, when Hamas subjected Israel to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip, and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country and took hostages. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.