Over the past hour, Israel has stepped up its bombing campaign in the northern Gaza Strip near the Jabaliya refugee camp. The TV channel reported this on October 29 Al Jazeera.

“Over the past hour, Israel has intensified its bombing in the northern Gaza Strip, especially near the Jabaliya refugee camp, where an entire area was attacked and dozens of residential buildings were completely destroyed,” the channel writes.

The day before, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced the start of the second stage of the war, the goal of which is to destroy the Palestinian Hamas movement and free the hostages. Meeting with the relatives of the hostages on the same day, he emphasized that work in this direction is being carried out, and people do not even fully imagine its scale.

Military expert, former member of the UN Disarmament Commission Igor Nikulin, in a conversation with Izvestia, called Israel’s military operation in the Gaza Strip madness. According to him, the Palestinian-Israeli conflict will be protracted. It can be completed only by the creation of a full-fledged Palestinian state.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas called on Arab leaders to hold an emergency meeting to try to stop Israeli attacks in the Gaza Strip.

Political scientist Andrei Koshkin told Izvestia on October 28 that if Israel decides to launch a ground operation in Gaza, this will lead to a large number of military and civilian casualties on both sides. However, in his opinion, Israel is ready to go to great lengths to completely destroy Hamas.

On October 27, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) announced the expansion of ground forces in the Gaza Strip. Later that day, Hamas said the enclave had been attacked by Israel “from land, sea and air.”

At the same time, the representative of the Israeli army, Lieutenant Colonel Peter Lerner, said that this is not the official start of a large-scale ground operation.

As Stanislav Tarasov, director of the Middle East-Caucasus research center, told Izvestia, there are doubts that Israel has moved on to a full-fledged ground operation in the Gaza Strip. In his opinion, a whole combination of events is tied to this operation.

The situation in the Middle East escalated on the morning of October 7, when the Hamas movement subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

According to the latest data, 5.4 thousand people were injured by Israel, more than 1.4 thousand were killed. Among the Palestinians, the number of victims exceeded 8 thousand, and over 19.7 thousand were injured.

The Palestinians intend to return the borders between the two countries that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War, with a possible exchange of territories. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these terms.