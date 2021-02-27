Ali His Excellency (Dubai)

It is not the first time that Al-Jazirah has won against Sharjah with a clean “hat-trick” in February, and history is repeating itself again in the meeting of the two big players. In the 2010-2011 season, Al Jazeera was able to outperform a “hat-trick” as well. Not only that, but Al Jazeera was able to The same month also to shake the net of “The King” 5 times in the 2011-2012 season in the “Round 11″, and the two big victories were at Mohammed bin Zayed Stadium, but the last two teams meeting was held at Sharjah Stadium, which is an exciting victory, and it came at a very important time for ” Abu Dhabi’s pride, “so that it is unique to the summit in which he has been sharing with the” king “for several weeks.

Al-Jazeera succeeded in the summit that held No. 66 in the history of the two teams ’confrontations, to raise the balance of his victories over Sharjah to 26 times, compared to 21 for“ the King ”, and a draw 19 times, and in the era of professionalism, the match bears“ No. 23 ”, and the percentage of sweeping Al-Jazeera reached 14 times, compared to 4 times for Sharjah, and a tie in 5 meetings. With the three goals scored by Ali Mabkhout, “two goals” and Mohammed Rabie, the number of “Abu Dhabi’s pride” goals rose to 106, compared to 104 goals for Sharjah.

It seems that February also carries the status of a month of abundant goals and points also for Al-Jazeera over the course of “professionalism”. The evidence for this is that in the 2008-2009 season, he scored 12 goals, and collected 10 points from 4 matches, and in the 2012-2013 season he scored 8 goals in two games, And 6 points, by beating Ajman and Al Dhafra, by 4 goals in each match, and in the following season he scored 4 consecutive victories over Ajman, Fujairah, the Emirates and Al Dhafra, and scored 10 goals at the time, and in the 2015-2016 season he excelled in 3 matches over Dibba Al Fujairah, Al Shabab and Baniyas, scoring 10 goals and 9 points.

The same victories were repeated in the 2016-2017 season of Al-Jazirah winning the league title, when in February it defeated Ittihad Kalba, Bani Yas and the Emirates, and scored 9 goals with one goal against the “Tigers”, 3 goals in “Al Samawi”, and 5 goals against the “Falcons”. This season, the team succeeded in being the highest “efficiency” in its career during February, with 17 goals, 5 against Al Dhafra nets, 6 in Ittihad Kalba, 3 in a tie match with Bani Yas, and finally a hat-trick in front of “The King”, to snatch also 10 Points that caused him to be alone at the summit for the first time this season with 40 points, compared to 37 points for Sharjah “the runner-up”.